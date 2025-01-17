Shea Theodore News: Lights lamp on power play

Theodore scored a power-play goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Theodore's tally midway through the third period got the Golden Knights within a goal, but a late penalty eliminated their chances of finding an equalizer. The 29-year-old defenseman hadn't scored since Dec. 15 versus the Wild, but he racked up 10 assists over the 13 games between goals. For the season, he's at five tallies, 37 points (15 on the power play), 86 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 44 appearances.