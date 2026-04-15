Shea Theodore News: Nets equalizer Wednesday

Theodore scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Theodore has three goals and five assists over his last 13 contests. The 30-year-old defenseman concludes the regular season with 10 goals -- his most since 2021-22 -- but just 39 points over 70 appearances. This is the first time since 2018-19 that he finished under the 40-point mark, even though this is just the third time in that span he's logged 70 games played. In any case, Theodore will be a top-four fixture during Vegas' postseason run.