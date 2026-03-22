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Shea Theodore News: Nets lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Theodore scored a power-play goal on three shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Theodore's last goal was Jan. 17, also against the Predators. This was the defenseman's first power-play contribution since Nov. 18 against the Rangers, as he has often been on the second unit with the Golden Knights using a five-forward first unit. Theodore is at eight goals, 32 points (five on the power play), 111 shots on net, 78 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 58 appearances.

Shea Theodore
Vegas Golden Knights
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