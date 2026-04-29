Shea Theodore News: One of each Wednesday
Theodore scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Mammoth in Game 5.
Theodore's pair of points came 1:40 apart in the second period. The defenseman set up the second of Pavel Dorofeyev's goal to tie the game at 2-2 before giving the Golden Knights' their first lead with a goal of his own. Theodore has two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over five playoff contests. He'll continue to fill a top-four role and should maintain some presence on the power play.
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