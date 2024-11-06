Fantasy Hockey
Shea Theodore News: Registers helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Theodore notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Theodore set up Jack Eichel late in the first period for the first goal of the game. This was Theodore's third point over six contests since he missed a game due to an illness. The defenseman has produced 10 points, 21 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating across 12 outings this season. His offense will keep him on most fantasy rosters, but he's been a little lacking in non-scoring production so far, and Theodore may see lesser opportunities now that Noah Hanifin has moved past his early slump.

Shea Theodore
Vegas Golden Knights
