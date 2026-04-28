Shea Theodore News: Scores game-winning goal
Theodore scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Mammoth in Game 4 of their first-round series.
Theodore went pointless and posted a minus-2 rating in his first three playoff appearances, but he came through when the Golden Knights needed him the most in Game 4. He slotted a snap shot past Karel Vejmelka with 52 seconds left in overtime to even the series at 2-2. Theodore has nine shots in his four playoff appearances so far, so it wouldn't be shocking if he continues to crack the scoresheet. The veteran defenseman had 10 goals and 39 points across 79 regular-season appearances this year.
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