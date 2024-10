Theodore (illness) took part in Wednesday's optional skate and is expected to play Friday versus Ottawa, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Theodore missed Tuesday's 6-1 win over LA due to the illness. He has a goal and seven points in six outings in 2024-25. Theodore's expected return might result in Kaedan Korczak, who logged 17:22 of ice time in his season debut Tuesday, being a healthy scratch Friday.