Shea Theodore News: Slated to return Friday
Theodore (not injury related) is slated to return to action against the Capitals on Friday, SinBin.vegas reports.
Theodore rested during Wednesday's game against the Kings after participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics, but he should be good to return following a one-game absence. He's recorded seven goals, 20 assists and 66 blocked shots while averaging 23:42 of ice time over 46 appearances with the Golden Knights this year.
