Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shea Theodore headshot

Shea Theodore News: Tallies on power play in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Theodore scored a power-play assist on three shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Theodore has two goals and nine assists over his last seven outings, a span that also includes five power-play points. The defenseman's tally Friday tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. The 29-year-old is up to six goals, 44 points (18 on the power play), 94 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 48 appearances. This is already his most productive year on the power play, and his career-high 52 points from 2021-22 is easily within range as long as Theodore stays healthy.

Shea Theodore
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now