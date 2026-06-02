Shea Theodore headshot

Shea Theodore News: Three-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Theodore scored a goal on two shots, added two assists, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Theodore's goal in the first period started the Golden Knights' early comeback. He then helped out on third-period tallies by Brett Howden and Tomas Hertl. With five points over his last three games, Theodore continues to contribute from a top-pairing role. He's up to five goals, nine assists, 33 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 17 playoff appearances.

Shea Theodore
Vegas Golden Knights
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