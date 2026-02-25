Shea Theodore headshot

Shea Theodore News: Won't play against Kings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Theodore will sit out Wednesday's matchup with Los Angeles, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Theodore, along with Mark Stone and Mitch Marner, was allowed to stay back in Vegas in order to get some extra rest coming back from the Olympics. According to head coach Bruce Cassidy, all three players are expected to join the team for Friday's clash in Washington.

Shea Theodore
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shea Theodore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shea Theodore See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview
NHL
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
18 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
31 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Jan. 22
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Jan. 22
Author Image
Greg Vara
34 days ago