Sheldon Dries News: Back with NHL club

Dries was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids under emergency conditions Monday.

Dries has been shuffled between the AHL and NHL clubs over the past week, and he'll rejoin the Red Wings on Monday to be available for practice late in the Olympic break. The 31-year-old has been productive in the minors this year, recording 18 goals and 16 assists over 42 appearances with the Griffins, but he hasn't yet appeared in a game for Detroit during the 2025-26 campaign.