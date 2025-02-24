Sheldon Dries News: Elevated from minors

Dries was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.

This is the first promotion of the season for Dries, who passed through waivers back in October. If the 30-year-old center were to get into a game for the Wings, it would be his debut for the organization since signing a two-year deal back in July. The Michigan native has been putting up solid offensive production in the minors this year, generating 19 goals and eight helpers in 48 outings with the Griffins.