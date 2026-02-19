Sheldon Dries News: Returned to AHL
Dries was sent to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Dries was recalled earlier in the day and practiced with the Red Wings before returning to AHL Grand Rapids. He has 18 goals and 16 assists across 40 AHL appearances this season.
