Sheldon Dries headshot

Sheldon Dries News: Returns to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 12:00pm

Dries was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Dries has no points, two shots and eight hits in five outings with Detroit in 2025-26. He also has 20 goals and 37 points in 48 outings this season in the minors with AHL Grand Rapids.

Sheldon Dries
Detroit Red Wings
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