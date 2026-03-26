Sheldon Dries News: Returns to AHL
Dries was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Dries has no points, two shots and eight hits in five outings with Detroit in 2025-26. He also has 20 goals and 37 points in 48 outings this season in the minors with AHL Grand Rapids.
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