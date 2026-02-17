Sheldon Dries headshot

Sheldon Dries News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 3:37pm

Dries was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

After spending the day on the Red Wings' active roster, Dries will return to Grand Rapids alongside Austin Watson. The 31-year-old Dries hasn't appeared in an NHL game yet this season, but has compiled 17 goals, a plus-18 rating and 33 points across 39 games with the Griffins this season. His brief stint with the NHL club could be foreshadowing a move back to Detroit later in the season if Dries continues to score at his current pace.

Sheldon Dries
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sheldon Dries See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sheldon Dries See More
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
145 days ago
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 9, 2024
Hutch's Hockey: Declaration of Intent
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Declaration of Intent
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
February 27, 2023
FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets
Author Image
Jason Chen
February 6, 2023
DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown
Author Image
Michael Finewax
November 18, 2022