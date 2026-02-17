Sheldon Dries News: Sent back to minors
Dries was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
After spending the day on the Red Wings' active roster, Dries will return to Grand Rapids alongside Austin Watson. The 31-year-old Dries hasn't appeared in an NHL game yet this season, but has compiled 17 goals, a plus-18 rating and 33 points across 39 games with the Griffins this season. His brief stint with the NHL club could be foreshadowing a move back to Detroit later in the season if Dries continues to score at his current pace.
