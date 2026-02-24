Sheldon Dries headshot

Sheldon Dries News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Dries was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Dries will link back up with the Griffins just a day after being recalled by the Red Wings on an emergency basis. He has been juggled back and forth between the NHL and AHL over the last week to help Detroit fill the void in practices during the Olympic break. Dries hasn't made an appearance in the NHL since the 2022-23 season, when he was with the Canucks.

Sheldon Dries
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sheldon Dries See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sheldon Dries See More
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
152 days ago
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 9, 2024
Hutch's Hockey: Declaration of Intent
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Declaration of Intent
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
February 27, 2023
FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets
Author Image
Jason Chen
February 6, 2023
DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown
Author Image
Michael Finewax
November 18, 2022