Sheldon Dries News: Sent back to minors

Dries was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Dries will link back up with the Griffins just a day after being recalled by the Red Wings on an emergency basis. He has been juggled back and forth between the NHL and AHL over the last week to help Detroit fill the void in practices during the Olympic break. Dries hasn't made an appearance in the NHL since the 2022-23 season, when he was with the Canucks.