Sheldon Dries News: Summoned from AHL
Dries was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday under emergency conditions.
Dries has produced 17 goals and 33 points in 39 minor-league appearances this campaign. He hasn't seen any NHL action yet this season and could return to the AHL before Detroit visits Ottawa on Feb. 26.
