Sheldon Dries News: Summoned from AHL
Dries was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
The 31-year-old journeyman has 18 goals and 34 points in 40 AHL games this season. Dries has played 122 games at the NHL level over parts of five seasons, though he has yet to suit up for the Red Wings in 2025-26.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sheldon Dries See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights147 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic DivisionSeptember 9, 2024
-
General NHL Article
Hutch's Hockey: Declaration of IntentFebruary 27, 2023
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Monday TargetsFebruary 6, 2023
-
DraftKings NHL
DraftKings NHL: Friday BreakdownNovember 18, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sheldon Dries See More