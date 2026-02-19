Sheldon Dries headshot

Sheldon Dries News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Dries was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.

The 31-year-old journeyman has 18 goals and 34 points in 40 AHL games this season. Dries has played 122 games at the NHL level over parts of five seasons, though he has yet to suit up for the Red Wings in 2025-26.

Sheldon Dries
Detroit Red Wings
