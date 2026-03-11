Sheldon Dries headshot

Sheldon Dries News: Up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Dries was called up by Detroit under emergency conditions Wednesday.

Dries has 20 goals and 27 points in 48 appearances with AHL Grand Rapids in 2025-26. He's a veteran of 122 regular-season NHL games, but he hasn't played at the top level since 2022-23. If Dries draws into the lineup Thursday in Tampa Bay, it will probably be as a member of the bottom six.

Sheldon Dries
Detroit Red Wings
