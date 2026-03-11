Sheldon Dries News: Up from minors
Dries was called up by Detroit under emergency conditions Wednesday.
Dries has 20 goals and 27 points in 48 appearances with AHL Grand Rapids in 2025-26. He's a veteran of 122 regular-season NHL games, but he hasn't played at the top level since 2022-23. If Dries draws into the lineup Thursday in Tampa Bay, it will probably be as a member of the bottom six.
