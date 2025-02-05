Sidney Crosby Injury: Absent from practice Wednesday

Crosby is being evaluated for an upper-body injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Crosby missed about 10 minutes of the Penguins' 3-2 loss to the Devils on Tuesday before returning to the game. The 37-year-old center still logged 22:14 of ice time in that contest while extending his point streak to five games with a helper. With Evgeni Malkin (lower body) still on the shelf, the Penguins would be extremely thin at center if Crosby were to miss Friday's matchup with the Rangers. In that scenario, Cody Glass could be deployed as the first-line center with Kevin Hayes also elevated to a top-six role.