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Sidney Crosby Injury: Dealing with LBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Crosby is dealing with a lower-body injury after leaving Thursday's game versus the Senators, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

No further details were provided, leaving Crosby's status for Saturday versus the Stars in doubt. The 38-year-old will likely be evaluated further between now and then to determine the severity of the issue. The Penguins might need to call on Kevin Hayes to enter the lineup if Crosby misses time, as the team is once again running a bit thin down the middle.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
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