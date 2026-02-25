Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby Injury: Designated for injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 7:07am

Crosby (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and will be out of action for at least four weeks.

Crosby's timeline will see him on the shelf until late March while he recovers from his lower-body injury suffered while with Team Canada. With the 38-year-old center unavailable, Pittsburgh looks set to move Rickard Rakell to center alongside Bryan Rust and Avery Hayes.

