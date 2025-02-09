Sidney Crosby Injury: En route to Montreal
Crosby (upper body) is traveling to Montreal and will skate Monday as part of Team Canada's ongoing evaluation for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, Darren Dreger of TSN reports Sunday.
Canada's roster needs to be finalized by 5 p.m. Monday, and according to Dreger, so long as there's been progress in Crosby's recovery, the team may choose to retain the star center and wager on his availability on a game-by-game basis. The 37-year-old skated Saturday but missed Pittsburgh's last two games. Canada's first game will be against Team Sweden on Wednesday.
