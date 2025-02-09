Fantasy Hockey
Sidney Crosby Injury: En route to Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Crosby (upper body) is traveling to Montreal and will skate Monday as part of Team Canada's ongoing evaluation for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, Darren Dreger of TSN reports Sunday.

Canada's roster needs to be finalized by 5 p.m. Monday, and according to Dreger, so long as there's been progress in Crosby's recovery, the team may choose to retain the star center and wager on his availability on a game-by-game basis. The 37-year-old skated Saturday but missed Pittsburgh's last two games. Canada's first game will be against Team Sweden on Wednesday.

