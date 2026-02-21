Sidney Crosby Injury: Game-time call for Sunday
Crosby (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Team Canada on Sunday in the gold-medal game versus the United States, according to Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.
Crosby skated at a closed practice Saturday. He was injured Wednesday in quarterfinals action versus Czechia and was forced to sit out Friday's semifinal matchup against Finland. Crosby has 27 goals and 59 points in 56 games with Pittsburgh this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidney Crosby See More
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks4 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals4 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 157 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions14 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Get Dunn24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidney Crosby See More