Sidney Crosby Injury: Game-time call for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Crosby (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Team Canada on Sunday in the gold-medal game versus the United States, according to Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Crosby skated at a closed practice Saturday. He was injured Wednesday in quarterfinals action versus Czechia and was forced to sit out Friday's semifinal matchup against Finland. Crosby has 27 goals and 59 points in 56 games with Pittsburgh this season.

