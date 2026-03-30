Sidney Crosby Injury: Game-time call Monday
Crosby (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus the Islanders on Monday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.
The fact that the Pens didn't rule Crosby out, as they did with Evgeni Malkin (upper body), would seem to bode well for a return sooner rather than later. In five games back from a previous lower-body issue, the 38-year-old Crosby scored one goal on 14 shots while recording four helpers. If Crosby plays Monday, it will be on the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
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