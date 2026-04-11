Sidney Crosby Injury: Not playing Saturday
Crosby (lower body) will not dress Saturday versus Washington.
The Penguins are in the postseason and there is no reason to play Crosby in their final regular-season home game, as he is not 100 percent. The 38-year-old superstar has 29 goals and 45 assists over 67 games this season.
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