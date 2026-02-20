Sidney Crosby Injury: Ruled out Friday
Crosby (lower body) will not be available for Team Canada versus Finland in semifinal action at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Crosby sustained a suspected knee injury against Czechia on Wednesday. He hasn't been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament, but it's unclear if he will be ready to play in Sunday's gold-medal game or Saturday's bronze-medal matchup. Connor McDavid will serve as Canada's captain in Friday's contest due to Crosby's absence, while Sam Bennett (illness) will be in the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidney Crosby See More
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks3 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals3 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 156 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions13 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Get Dunn23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidney Crosby See More