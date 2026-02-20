Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 6:38am

Crosby (lower body) will not be available for Team Canada versus Finland in semifinal action at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Crosby sustained a suspected knee injury against Czechia on Wednesday. He hasn't been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament, but it's unclear if he will be ready to play in Sunday's gold-medal game or Saturday's bronze-medal matchup. Connor McDavid will serve as Canada's captain in Friday's contest due to Crosby's absence, while Sam Bennett (illness) will be in the lineup.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
