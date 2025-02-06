Sidney Crosby Injury: Skates Thursday

Crosby (upper body) completed a solo skating session Thursday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Crosby wasn't on the ice with his teammates for Thursday's practice session but is at least working to maintain his conditioning. Head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that the world-class center was still being evaluated for his upper-body injury and that the club hoped to know more Friday. At this point, fantasy players should probably consider Crosby questionable heading into Friday's tilt with the Rangers.