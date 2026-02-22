Sidney Crosby Injury: Won't play against United States
Crosby (lower body) has been ruled out for Sunday's gold medal game against the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Crosby sustained his lower-body injury during Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup against Czechia and was unavailable for Friday's semifinal against Finland. The 38-year-old was considered a game-time decision for Sunday's gold medal game after skating at a closed practice Saturday, but he'll ultimately be held out against Team USA in what seems likely to be his final Olympics. Crosby will now shift his focus toward the resumption of the NHL season, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up for the Penguins' matchup against New Jersey on Thursday.
