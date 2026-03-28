Sidney Crosby Injury: Won't play Saturday
Crosby (lower body) won't be in the lineup against Dallas on Saturday.
Crosby is day-to-day and will miss at least one game after getting injured in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Ottawa. He has accumulated 28 goals, 64 points, 146 shots on net and 53 hits through 61 appearances this season.
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