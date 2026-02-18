Sidney Crosby Injury: Won't return to Wednesday's game
Crosby (leg) won't return to Wednesday's quarterfinal game against Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Crosby sustained an apparent right leg injury on a collision early in the second period, and he went to the locker room shortly after. He didn't return to the bench for the start of the third period, and Team Canada announced that the 38-year-old will be unavailable for the remainder of the game. If Canada advances in the tournament, it's unclear whether Crosby would be available for Friday's semifinal matchup.
