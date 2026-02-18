Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby Injury: Won't return to Wednesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Crosby (leg) won't return to Wednesday's quarterfinal game against Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Crosby sustained an apparent right leg injury on a collision early in the second period, and he went to the locker room shortly after. He didn't return to the bench for the start of the third period, and Team Canada announced that the 38-year-old will be unavailable for the remainder of the game. If Canada advances in the tournament, it's unclear whether Crosby would be available for Friday's semifinal matchup.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidney Crosby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidney Crosby See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals
NHL
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
11 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Get Dunn
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Get Dunn
Author Image
Michael Finewax
21 days ago