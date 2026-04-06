Sidney Crosby News: Adds trio of points in win
Crosby tallied a goal, distributed two assists and placed four shots on net in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.
Crosby tallied a goal late in the opening period before later providing helpers on goals scored by Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust. With the three-point outing, Crosby is up to 29 goals, 43 assists, 154 shots on net, 58 hits and 29 blocked shots across 66 games this season. Sunday's outing helped him secure 70-plus points for the fifth consecutive campaign. Since his return from a lower-body injury, he has recorded 13 points over his last 10 games. Crosby should continue to provide elite fantasy value for the remainder of the regular season.
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