Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby News: Adds trio of points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Crosby tallied a goal, distributed two assists and placed four shots on net in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Crosby tallied a goal late in the opening period before later providing helpers on goals scored by Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust. With the three-point outing, Crosby is up to 29 goals, 43 assists, 154 shots on net, 58 hits and 29 blocked shots across 66 games this season. Sunday's outing helped him secure 70-plus points for the fifth consecutive campaign. Since his return from a lower-body injury, he has recorded 13 points over his last 10 games. Crosby should continue to provide elite fantasy value for the remainder of the regular season.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidney Crosby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidney Crosby See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
15 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
17 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
19 days ago