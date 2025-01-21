Fantasy Hockey
Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby News: Another multi-point effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Crosby recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Crosby has been playing at a high level in recent weeks and has been very productive since the beginning of January, posting 10 points (three goals, seven assists) across 10 games. While he might not be able to reach the 100-point plateau, he seems to have a good shot at recording at least 90 points for the third campaign in a row. His productive in his age-37 season has been outstanding.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
