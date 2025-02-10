Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby News: Available against Sweden

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Crosby (upper body) will be in the lineup when Team Canada faces Sweden on Wednesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Crosby missed the Penguins' last two games due to his upper-body issue but appears to be ready to play again. With Team Canada, the veteran center is slated to play on the second line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mark Stone while also suiting up with the No. 1 power-play unit. Barring any sort of setback, Crosby should be available for Pittsburgh's meeting with Washington on Feb. 22.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now