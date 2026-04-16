Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby News: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Crosby (rest) was in his usual first-line role at Thursday's practice session, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Crosby was rested for two of the Penguins' last three contests, no doubt as part of his recovery from multiple knee injuries this season. Despite missing some time, the veteran center still racked up 74 points in 68 games this season and might have been able to achieve the 90-point mark for the fourth consecutive year were it not for the missed injury time.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
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