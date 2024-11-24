Sidney Crosby News: Career goal No. 600

Crosby scored the 600th goal of his career in Saturday's 6-1 loss to Utah.

The lone bright spot on the night for the Penguins came in the second period, as Crosby slid home a power-play tally to become the 21st player in NHL history to reach the 600-goal plateau. The future Hall of Famer hasn't had a multi-point performance since Nov. 2, producing three goals and seven points over the last 10 contests in what counts as a quiet stretch by Crosby's standards.