Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby News: Distributes two apples in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Crosby dished two assists and blocked two shot attempts in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Crosby registered assists on both of linemate Bryan Rust's tallies in the opening period. The first of Crsoby's two helpers was on a power play to tie the game at one apiece. With Sunday's apples, the 37-year-old superstar extended his point streak to seven games where he has 12 points in that stretch. Overall, Crosby is up to 53 assists and 78 points this season which ranks 11th in the NHL. He has elite fantasy value for the postseason and is just two points shy of reaching the 80-point mark for the 14th time in his 20-year career.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now