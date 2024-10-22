Sidney Crosby News: Earns power-play assist

Crosby registered a power-play assist, five shots on net and four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Crosby had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games, his longest drought since another two-game dry spell from March 10-12 of last season. The superstar center has a goal, six assists, four power-play points, 22 shots on net and 13 hits through eight outings to begin 2024-25. Crosby may struggle to match the back-to-back 90-plus-point campaigns he's produced, but it's clear there's still plenty of magic in his game in his age-37 season.