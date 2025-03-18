Fantasy Hockey
Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby News: Five-game, eight-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Crosby scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

The goal pushed his point streak to five games and eight points (five goals, three assists). It was his fifth goal in five games. Crosby now has 74 points (24 goals, 50 assists) this season. Since he can play a maximum of 80 games this year, Sid needs just six points from clinching a 20th consecutive season averaging at least a point-per-game. Wayne Gretzky managed that feat 19 times.

