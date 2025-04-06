Sidney Crosby News: Four points in Saturday's win

Crosby scored three goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

After opening the scoring on the afternoon with his 10th power-play tally of the season early in the first period, Crosby took control of the game in the third en route to his 14th career hat trick. His final goal, an empty-netter, gave him 30 on the campaign -- the 13th time he's reached that plateau. With five games left on the Penguins' schedule, Crosby needs four more points to hit 90 for the ninth time.