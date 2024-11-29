Sidney Crosby News: Generates assist in win

Crosby notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

Crosby continues to rack up points -- he's gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the last eight contests. In that span, he has two goals and six helpers while adding 25 shots on net despite being held without a shot three times. The superstar center is hovering just under a point-per-game pace with eight goals, 16 assists, 75 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-7 rating across 25 appearances this season.