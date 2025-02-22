Fantasy Hockey
Sidney Crosby News: Good to go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Crosby (rest) will suit up for the Penguins on Saturday against Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Crosby was considered a game-time call after winning the 4 Nations Face-Off championship Thursday. However, the 37-year-old veteran will ultimately suit up as the Pittsburgh returns from the break against the Caps. Crosby has 17 goals and 58 points through 55 games this season.

