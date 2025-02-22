Sidney Crosby News: Good to go Saturday

Crosby (rest) will suit up for the Penguins on Saturday against Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Crosby was considered a game-time call after winning the 4 Nations Face-Off championship Thursday. However, the 37-year-old veteran will ultimately suit up as the Pittsburgh returns from the break against the Caps. Crosby has 17 goals and 58 points through 55 games this season.