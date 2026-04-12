Sidney Crosby headshot

Sidney Crosby News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Crosby (lower body) is expected to play against Washington on Sunday, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Crosby is available to return to action after sitting out Saturday's 6-3 loss to Washington. He has amassed 29 goals, 74 points, 158 shots on net and 58 hits across 67 appearances this campaign.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
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