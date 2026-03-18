Sidney Crosby News: Good to return Wednesday
Crosby (lower body) is set to be activated off injured reserve and play Wednesday versus Carolina, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.
Crosby suffered the injury while playing for Team Canada during the 2026 Winter Olympics and has missed Pittsburgh's past 11 games as a result. He has 27 goals and 59 points in 56 appearances with the Penguins in 2025-26. Crosby is projected to center the top line and play alongside Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust. Anthony Mantha is moving off the top unit, while Ville Koivunen is expected to be a healthy scratch.
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