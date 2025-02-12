Sidney Crosby News: Magical night in Canadian win

Crosby led Canada with three assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Sweden in the opening game of the 4 Nations Face-off on Wednesday.

It was Crosby's night. He was named the Player-of-the-Game as the crowd in the Bell Centre chanted his name. This was one of those never forget nights for Sid -- his dad was drafted by the Habs in 1984 (240th ), and that made the team Crosby's favorite childhood team. His first assist was a blind backhand spin-a-rama that went cross-crease from the corner to Nathan MacKinnon early in the first frame. The second was a brilliant setup for Mark Stone, and the third was a smart drop pass from the offensive zone into the neutral zone to Mitch Marner, who entered the zone and wired a shot after Crosby was already on the bench. In his last 26 games with Team Canada, Crosby has 10 goals and 29 assists, and Canada has a plus-85 goal differential with him on the team. Pure leadership.