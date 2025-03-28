Sidney Crosby News: Makes history in Thursday's loss

Crosby scored his 26th goal of the season in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Sabres.

The future Hall of Famer got his team on the board midway through the first period, before the game got away from the Penguins. It was Crosby's 80th point of the season, assuring that he'll finish 2024-25 having averaged at least a point a contest for the 20th straight season -- breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 19 straight point-a-game campaigns. Pittsburgh's playoff chances are fading rapidly, but Crosby is going down swinging. He's found the scoresheet in 12 of 13 games in March, piling up eight goals and 19 points on the month.