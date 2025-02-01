Sidney Crosby News: Multi-point effort in win

Crosby netted a goal, made an assist and put four shots on net in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

The Penguins' captain showcased his signature slap shot from one knee to bury the puck past Juuse Saros in the second period. Crosby's helper came on linemate Bryan Rust's empty netter late in the contest. Through 54 appearances this season, the 37-year-old center has 17 goals, 40 assists and 152 shots on goal. With 57 points on the season, he remains in the top 20 across the league. The Penguins have 28 games left on the docket for their regular season and Crosby is just off the pace to hit the 90-point mark, which he has hit in the past two seasons. However, Pittsburgh's superstar has six points in his last four games and has plenty of time to hit the 90-point mark.