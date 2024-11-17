Sidney Crosby News: One goal away from milestone

Crosby scored a goal on six shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Crosby's tally came in the second period to give the Penguins a 3-0 lead. The 37-year-old is up to 599 career goals, and he had plenty of looks at No. 600 that didn't go in Saturday's game. His next goal would make him the 21st player to reach that milestone. Crosby is having another strong campaign with seven tallies, 12 assists, 65 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-5 rating through 20 appearances.