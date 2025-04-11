Sidney Crosby News: Pair of points in comeback win

Crosby scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Crosby's tally at 13:21 of the third period was the game-winner, and he also set up a Bryan Rust empty-netter to seal the win. Crosby has gotten on the scoresheet in 14 of the last 15 contests, earning 13 goals and 10 assists in that span. The 37-year-old superstar is up to 32 goals (nine game-winners), 89 points, 26 power-play points, 223 shots on net, 66 hits and a minus-21 rating over 78 appearances. He'll have two more chances to reach the 90-point mark for the third year in a row and the ninth time in his career.